Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
LTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 2.29.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
