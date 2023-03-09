Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 20.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 25.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

