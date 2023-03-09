Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $758,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.99. 489,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

