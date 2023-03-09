Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.72. 1,582,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

