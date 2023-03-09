Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.
NYSE:LGO opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LGO. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
