Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Largo Stock Performance

NYSE:LGO opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGO. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Largo

About Largo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Largo in the first quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Largo by 78.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Largo in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Largo by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

