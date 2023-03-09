Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of -80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

About Latham Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

