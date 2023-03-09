Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 16,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,959. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $467.31 million, a PE ratio of -80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Latham Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

