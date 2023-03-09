Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.
Latham Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SWIM opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of -80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 590,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
