Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Latham Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of -80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 590,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Latham Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

