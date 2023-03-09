Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Latham Group Price Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of -80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 590,740 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

