Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Latham Group stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of -80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $17.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
