Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 8.7%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) was up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 135,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Latin Metals Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$17.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

