Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,959 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

NYSE ENB traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 619,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,298. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

