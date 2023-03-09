Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102,081. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

