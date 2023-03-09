Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

ABBV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 787,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,811. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

