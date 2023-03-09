Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 302,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.71. 3,023,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

