Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.89. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,256. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78.

