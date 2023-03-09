Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

AutoZone stock traded down $31.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,428.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,457.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,376.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

