Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.16 on Thursday. 278,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

