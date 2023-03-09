Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,060 shares of company stock worth $3,705,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $140.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

