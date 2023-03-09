LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €86.00 by Warburg Research

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($91.49) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday.

LEG stock opened at €67.84 ($72.17) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.02.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

