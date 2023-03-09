Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.93 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 263.85 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a market cap of £15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 331.29 ($3.98).

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($3,940.30). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). Insiders purchased a total of 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

