Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.93 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 263.85 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a market cap of £15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 331.29 ($3.98).
Insider Buying and Selling
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
Featured Articles
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.