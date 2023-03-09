Lido DAO Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00010889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $182.46 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,769,884 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

