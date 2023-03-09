Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) SVP Sells $18,577.08 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) SVP Erik Weaver sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $18,577.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Life Time Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of LTH opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. MSD Capital L P purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 353,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Life Time Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

