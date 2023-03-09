LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of LFST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,196. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
