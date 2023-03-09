LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of LFST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,196. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

About LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 31,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

