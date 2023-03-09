Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Linamar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

