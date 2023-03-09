Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$86.00 at CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Linamar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIMAF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

