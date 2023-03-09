Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$86.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.
LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Linamar and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.
Linamar Stock Down 12.9 %
Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$9.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 594,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,493. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$77.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
