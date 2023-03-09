Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Cap of $79.36 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Linear has a total market cap of $79.36 million and $5.14 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

