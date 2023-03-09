Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Down 2.6%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 21,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 7,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

