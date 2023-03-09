Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Lion Selection Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 181.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Lion Selection Group alerts:

Lion Selection Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Selection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Selection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.