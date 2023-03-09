Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.
Lion Selection Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 181.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Lion Selection Group Company Profile
