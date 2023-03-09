Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $170.30 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00008596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $170.30 million and $52.19 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,083,546 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

