loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $19,598.04 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

