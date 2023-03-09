loanDepot’s (LDI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 574,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $562.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,443,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,139,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,446. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 98.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

