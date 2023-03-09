Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.
LMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.34. 154,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,470. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
