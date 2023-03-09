Lori A. Lutey Acquires 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Lori A. Lutey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Myers Industries Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,360. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.
MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
