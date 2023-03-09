Lori A. Lutey Acquires 1,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Lori A. Lutey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Myers Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,360. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,084,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

