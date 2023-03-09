Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.90. The company had a trading volume of 526,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.