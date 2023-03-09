Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 54,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 7,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PSHIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucero Energy from $1.00 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lucero Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

