Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $305.87 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

