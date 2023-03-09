Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $415.54

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $415.54 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.