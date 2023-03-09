LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($917.02) to €900.00 ($957.45) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($898.94) to €880.00 ($936.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $772.17.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $170.45 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $180.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.35.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.