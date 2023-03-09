M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Herbert T. Buchwald Sells 8,349 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.