Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.75.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $315.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 over the last three months. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

