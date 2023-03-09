MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,045.35

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and $1,045.35 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

