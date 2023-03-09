Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.42. 726,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,896. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day moving average is $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

