Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 461,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

