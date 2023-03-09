Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 13.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $53,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 726,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

