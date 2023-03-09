Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.11. The stock had a trading volume of 816,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,520. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

