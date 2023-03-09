Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $267,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,093. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

