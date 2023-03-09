Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,852 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 7.39% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,442. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.