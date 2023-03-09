Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.28

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.28 and traded as high as C$135.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$134.25, with a volume of 2,032 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.53.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.
