Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.28

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.28 and traded as high as C$135.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$134.25, with a volume of 2,032 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The company had revenue of C$47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.37 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 66.14% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 5.0452786 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

