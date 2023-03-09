Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTEX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.