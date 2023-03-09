Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,930 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $486.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,092. The company has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Bank of America cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

